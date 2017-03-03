× I-80 West Closed in Central PA After Second Multi-Vehicle Crash

GREENE TOWNSHIP — PennDOT is reporting that Interstate 80 Westbound in Clinton County is closed Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash.

PennDOT sources report the closure is between exits 192: PA 880 – Jersey Shore and 185: PA 447 – Loganton.

This is the second multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in a few short hours for that part of the state, coming after multiple snow squalls with reported “white out” conditions passed through the region.

WNEP’s Stormtracker 16 team is still forecasting multiple snow squalls to pass through parts of our area through Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned to the WNEP Traffic Tracker for the latest updates.