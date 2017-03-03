Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

I-80 West Closed in Central PA After Second Multi-Vehicle Crash

Posted 3:24 pm, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 03:23PM, March 3, 2017
interstate80_crash

GREENE TOWNSHIP — PennDOT is reporting that Interstate 80 Westbound in Clinton County is closed Friday afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash.

PennDOT sources report the closure is between exits 192: PA 880 – Jersey Shore and 185: PA 447 – Loganton.

This is the second multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in a few short hours for that part of the state, coming after multiple snow squalls with reported “white out” conditions passed through the region.

WNEP’s Stormtracker 16 team is still forecasting multiple snow squalls to pass through parts of our area through Friday afternoon.

Stay tuned to the WNEP Traffic Tracker for the latest updates.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s