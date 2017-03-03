I-80 East Closed in Central PA after 25 Vehicle Crash

Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Posted 1:16 pm, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 01:26PM, March 3, 2017
interstate 80

SNOW SHOE- PennDOT reports that Interstate 80 eastbound in Centre County is closed after a pile-up involving 25 vehicles.  That happened just as snow squalls were passing through that part of central PA late Friday morning.

PennDOT reports that I-80 east is closed between Exit 147, Snow Shoe and Exit 133, Kylertown/Philipsburg.

There are no reports yet on if there are any injuries.

The StormTracker 16 team said that snow squalls will continue passing through parts of our area this afternoon.

