STROUDSBURG -- An accused killer had nothing to say for himself to day at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Police say Kyle Kresge of Effort shot and killed Lawrence Purcell, Jr. at a home along Glenwood Drive in Chestnuthill Township -- near Effort -- in February.

After shooting Purcell in the chest, Kresge allegedly dragged his body out of the house, attempting to conceal it with debris.

Several witnesses testified against Kresge today in court.