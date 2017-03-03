Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Former Wrestling Coach in the Poconos Accused of Child Rape

Posted 10:42 pm, March 3, 2017, by , Updated at 10:35PM, March 3, 2017

MONROE COUNTY -- A former wrestling coach in the Poconos is facing charges after he is accused of raping a child.

According to police, Ron Gorman of Georgia, was a youth wrestling coach and instructor in the Stroudsburg area. Troopers say one of his former students -- who is now 20 years old -- accuses Gorman of sexually abusing him between the ages of 10 and 15.

State police believe that there may be more victims as well.

Gorman is currently locked up in Georgia, where he awaits extradition back to Monroe County.

 

