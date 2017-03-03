25th Annual Fish Fry in Luzerne County is Lenten Tradition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUPONT -- While Friday marked the first Friday of the 2017 Lenten season, a crowd gathered in Luzerne County for an annual tradition.

Dozens gathered at the Holy Mother of Sorrow Parish in Dupont for the 25th annual Lenten Fish Fry.

The Parish was serving up the classics: fish, fries, coleslaw and a dinner roll on a platter, both dine in and take out.

The Lenten season marks the first 40 days leading up to the Easter holiday, and many Catholics and Christians who participate abstain from consuming meat on Friday's during the season.