Woman Hospitalized after Unknown Odor

Moosic Assembly of God on River Street in Moosic

MOOSIC — A woman was taken to a hospital after feeling ill from an odor in Lackawanna County.

Two church members of the Moosic Assembly of God church along River Street in Moosic report smelling an odor around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word on what the source of that odor could be.

Crews from two counties responded.

One woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

