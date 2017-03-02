× Woman Hospitalized after Unknown Odor

MOOSIC — A woman was taken to a hospital after feeling ill from an odor in Lackawanna County.

Two church members of the Moosic Assembly of God church along River Street in Moosic report smelling an odor around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

There is no word on what the source of that odor could be.

Crews from two counties responded.

One woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution.