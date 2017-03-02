Woman Hospitalized after Unknown Odor
MOOSIC — A woman was taken to a hospital after feeling ill from an odor in Lackawanna County.
Two church members of the Moosic Assembly of God church along River Street in Moosic report smelling an odor around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
There is no word on what the source of that odor could be.
Crews from two counties responded.
One woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution.
41.354922 -75.731534
2 comments
THE REAL SCRANTONY
We all know what the mysterious odor was. Just like the good Lord says, “Thou who smelled it dealt it.” That lady didn’t want to be known as a foghorn.
C2
Gee. What did it smell like? Flowers? Sulfur? Septic? The lack of detail here is astounding.