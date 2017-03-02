× Whipping Winds Bring Down Trees, Utility Lines

WAYNE COUNTY – Whipping winds led to problems for drivers and utility crews Thursday morning.

A woman was injured when a tree fell on her vehicle in Wayne County.

According to state police, high winds caused the tree to topple just after 8 a.m. Thursday on the Owego Turnpike just south of Honesdale.

Troopers say the woman was taking her two children to school at the time.

The children were not hurt, but the woman was trapped in her vehicle for a short time in Wayne County.

A mother taking her 2 young boys to school was hurt when whipping winds knocked down a tree on their vehicle on Owego Tpk in Wayne Co. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Bnqd0KPYcz — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) March 2, 2017

High winds also to blame for bringing down a tree and wires in Jackson Township in Luzerne County.

We found utility crews working to repair the damage around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Chase and Shady Hill Roads near Trucksville.

Power outages are reported throughout the WNEP viewing area.

