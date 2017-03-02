Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Whipping Winds Bring Down Trees, Utility Lines

Posted 10:56 am, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 11:10AM, March 2, 2017
wayne-tree

WAYNE COUNTY – Whipping winds led to problems for drivers and utility crews Thursday morning.

A woman was injured when a tree fell on her vehicle in Wayne County.

According to state police, high winds caused the tree to topple just after 8 a.m. Thursday on the Owego Turnpike just south of Honesdale.

Troopers say the woman was taking her two children to school at the time.

The children were not hurt, but the woman was trapped in her vehicle for a short time in Wayne County.

High winds also to blame for bringing down a tree and wires in Jackson Township in Luzerne County.

We found utility crews working to repair the damage around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Chase and Shady Hill Roads near Trucksville.

Power outages are reported throughout the WNEP viewing area.

PPL Outages

UGI Outages

Penelec and Met-Ed Outages

