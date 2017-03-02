Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Veterans Show Off Skills In Talent Competition

Posted 6:51 pm, March 2, 2017, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- They spent their time serving our country, but veterans are serving the crowd inside the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center as part of the 9th annual Local Creative Arts Competition.

Jack Kasar is a navy veteran and a veteran of this competition, whether it's performing solo or in a group named Vets for Vets Singers.

"This is dynamite," said Kasar. "It helps every chance we get. Each one of the guys in the group are ambassadors for sharing good cheer and good feelings."

From performances to artwork, all of the first place finishers from this competition will have their work submitted in a national competition among other VA medical centers.

Work like a carved cane, a painting and so much more.

"There's a few pieces in here that just blow me away completely," said Russell Lloyd, the Medical Center Director.  "It's a great opportunity. It's a therapeutic opportunity for them to work through some of their issues through artwork but also to share their creativity with their fellow veterans with our staff and with the public."

That national festival showcasing veterans' work is this October in Buffalo, New York.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s