Veterans Show Off Skills In Talent Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- They spent their time serving our country, but veterans are serving the crowd inside the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center as part of the 9th annual Local Creative Arts Competition.

Jack Kasar is a navy veteran and a veteran of this competition, whether it's performing solo or in a group named Vets for Vets Singers.

"This is dynamite," said Kasar. "It helps every chance we get. Each one of the guys in the group are ambassadors for sharing good cheer and good feelings."

From performances to artwork, all of the first place finishers from this competition will have their work submitted in a national competition among other VA medical centers.

Work like a carved cane, a painting and so much more.

"There's a few pieces in here that just blow me away completely," said Russell Lloyd, the Medical Center Director. "It's a great opportunity. It's a therapeutic opportunity for them to work through some of their issues through artwork but also to share their creativity with their fellow veterans with our staff and with the public."

That national festival showcasing veterans' work is this October in Buffalo, New York.