Two Area hhgregg Stores to Close

Electronics and appliance retailer hhgregg announced Thursday that it plans to close dozens of stores, including two in our area.

A release from the company said hhgregg stores in Dickson City in Lackawanna County and Wilkes-Barre in Luzerne County will be shut down as part of an effort to turn the company around.

The company plans to sell off current inventory and close the stores by mid-April.

About 1,500 employees will be out of work.

