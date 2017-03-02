Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Sgt. ‘Snark’ Introduces New Tool to Help Drivers Everywhere… A Turn Signal!

Posted 3:42 pm, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 03:41PM, March 2, 2017
Sgt. 'Snark'

Sgt. 'Snark'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indiana State Police officer is going viral for sharing a nifty little gadget sure to improve your driving experience… and everyone else’s!

“If you look at your steering wheel here, to the left side of it is this stick that sticks out,” ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. “It’s pretty incredible. It’s called a turn signal! It may require you to put down your coffee or your cell phone or whatever you have in your hands to drive safely.”

He introduces the turn signal like it’s a new gadget.

At the end of the video, Perrine points out using your turn signal isn’t just the legal thing to do, it’s the courteous thing to do.

Using it seems to make other drivers far less hostile.

Perrine is well known for his extensive emoji usage on Twitter. You can follow him @ISPIndianapolis to check out his creative and informative tweets.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s