Senior Centers Get Grant Through Pennsylvania Lottery

WILLIAMSPORT– Governor Tom Wolf recently announced around $2 million from the Pennsylvania Lottery will be given to senior centers around the state. That includes several centers in our area.

Seniors at the Lincoln Street Center played cards and enjoyed each other’s company. The senior center in Williamsport is one of eight that is part of “STEP,” which is a community action agency in Lycoming and Clinton Counties.

Recently Governor Tom Wolf announced $2 million from the Pennsylvania Lottery will be distributed among some senior centers throughout the state. This is one of them. The centers under STEP will get almost $42,000. The money will be used to take the seniors on educational and entertainment trips.

“The grant will help us plan and contract with STEP transportation or bus companies to do trips that are longer,” Fred Shrimp said.

According to Fred Shrimp with STEP’s office of aging, they will get the money this summer. The trips will either be free or reduced cost. He hopes they will attract new members.

“It will provide more opportunities for them to do some educational things, participate in entertainment that’s not at our centers that they probably wouldn’t go to if there wasn’t an organized trip,” Shrimp said.

Many of the seniors tell Newswatch 16 they’re really excited about the prospect of going on more bus trips.

“I love bus trips because you don’t have to worry about parking, you don’t have to worry about the bus route, you don’t have to look for signs,” Nona Robinson said.

“I wish they did have more trips here for the senior citizens, I really do,” Roxene Sortman said.

Shrimp says this is still in the planning stages, but in addition to short day trips, they would like to travel to Philadelphia and Harrisburg, too.