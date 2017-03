× Registered Sex Offender Accused of Downloading Child Porn

TREVORTON — A man from Northumberland County faces sex charges.

Michael Waraska the Third is accused of downloading child pornography.

Police discovered Waraska was using a family member’s home as a place to download the porn onto various devices.

The Trevorton man is already a registered sex offender.

He faces several charges including 50 counts of possession of child pornography. The investigation into is still ongoing.