SUNBURY -- A man was sentenced to state prison for a deadly crash that killed two people in Northumberland County in 2013.

Glenn Meredeth was sentenced to four to ten years behind bars Monday.

He pleaded guilty last year to homicide charges, admitting he was drunk behind the wheel when he crashed his pickup truck into an SUV on Route 54 near Mount Carmel.

Two men in that vehicle, Charles Carl and Ronald Matejick, both from Gordon, were killed.