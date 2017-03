Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The owner of a popular sandwich shop in the Diamond City has passed away.

Phil Rudy ran "Circles on the Square" for 32 years.

Rudy fell ill Friday morning at the deli and died later that afternoon.

According to a sign posted at the business, the deli in Wilkes-Barre will remain closed until Monday, March 6th.