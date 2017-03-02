Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

March Maple Madness

Posted 4:05 am, March 2, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04AM, March 2, 2017
maple

It’s a syrup spectacular hitting the Poconos this weekend!  Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center near Bartonsville is gearing up to host a “show & tell” of sorts on Saturday.  It’s all aimed at teaching youngsters how maple syrup is made in our area.  Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the environmental center in Monroe County Thursday to find out more about the event.

 

QUICK FACTS: 

WHAT:  Public Maple Sugaring Day

WHEN:   Saturday, March 4

TIME:  10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

EVENT LOCATION:  Meesing Outdoor Site, 1254 Marshalls Creek Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

COST:   $6.00 or less depending on age.  Money raised helps the nonprofit, Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, stay afloat and continue its mission of community education throughout Monroe County.

PHONE:  Questions? Contact 570-629-3061.

For more information on the event, head here for Kettle Creek’s website or click this link to connect to the group on Facebook.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s