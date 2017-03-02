× March Maple Madness

It’s a syrup spectacular hitting the Poconos this weekend! Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center near Bartonsville is gearing up to host a “show & tell” of sorts on Saturday. It’s all aimed at teaching youngsters how maple syrup is made in our area. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited the environmental center in Monroe County Thursday to find out more about the event.

QUICK FACTS:

WHAT: Public Maple Sugaring Day

WHEN: Saturday, March 4

TIME: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

EVENT LOCATION: Meesing Outdoor Site, 1254 Marshalls Creek Road, East Stroudsburg, PA 18302

COST: $6.00 or less depending on age. Money raised helps the nonprofit, Kettle Creek Environmental Education Center, stay afloat and continue its mission of community education throughout Monroe County.

PHONE: Questions? Contact 570-629-3061.

For more information on the event, head here for Kettle Creek’s website or click this link to connect to the group on Facebook.