Ground Broken for University of Scranton Athletics Campus

SCRANTON — Officials from the city and the University of Scranton gathered Thursday morning to break ground for improvements and upgrades to the South Side Athletics Campus.

The University of Scranton is investing about $14 million to upgrade the site off Broadway Street.

Today's South Side Athletics Campus Groundbreaking! Read more: https://t.co/L25OL9VYd0 #GoRoyals (See the Snapchat story at univofscranton) pic.twitter.com/GsOkzp8PHj — Univ of Scranton (@univofscranton) March 2, 2017

The facility will include NCAA regulation baseball and softball fields and a multipurpose field that meets NCAA standards for soccer, lacrosse, and field hockey.

Plans also include a community basketball court, a children’s play area, field house, bleacher seating and parking.

University officials announced the planned upgrade last fall.

