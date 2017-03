Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODWARD TOWNSHIP -- A deadly hit and run is under investigation in Lycoming County.

Troopers say someone hit a man as he was walking along Route 220 in Linden late Wednesday night.

The driver took off.

No names of anyone involved have been released.

If you have any information about that hit and run, call state police in Lycoming County.

Route 220 in Linden has since reopened.