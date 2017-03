Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP -- A crash just across the border in New Jersey on Interstate 80 is tying up traffic trying to get into Pennsylvania.

Newswatch 16 found quite the backup on I-80 West in the Garden State.

The crash involved two New Jersey state troopers. The troopers injuries are not life threatening, but they were flown to hospitals.

The wreck is about ten miles into New Jersey, just a few miles away from the Delaware Water Gap.

That section of I-80 west is still shut down in New Jersey.