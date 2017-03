Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALTON -- The coroner has been called to a fire scene in Lackawanna County.

According to the coroner, a 74-year-old woman could not escape the flames at the home on Lily Lake Road in Dalton.

Authorities say police found the place burning when they answered a 9-1-1 hangup call around midnight.

There is no cause yet in that deadly fire.

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved yet here in Lackawanna County.