× Amberdonia Bakery Moves into Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — A local business is making the move from Lackawanna County to Luzerne County, and it’s the second time that Amberdonia Bakery has moved one of their locations south.

Amberdonia Bakery has been in Kingston for a little more than a year. Before that, they had a location in Scranton.

Now, the upscale bakery is moving their Dickson City location to downtown Wilkes-Barre, something they say is a sign of the times.

Butch Sacipi has been in his Kingston location for a little more than a year after moving from Scranton. Now, he’s planning on moving this location near the Viewmont Mall in Dickson City to downtown Wilkes-Barre at the corner of Northampton and South Washington.

It’s a move he admits he never thought he’d make until he started seeing the way people shop change drastically.

“In Dickson City, because of the malls and the crisis that they’re facing, I’m not getting the right flow of customers needed,” said Sacipi. “Being in downtown Wilkes-Barre, I’m getting the customer base I’m looking for — two colleges, the business community, and walking traffic”

Sacipi points to the plenty of people who work in Wilkes-Barre but live elsewhere, people like Katrina Toporcer.

“Wilkes-Barre is really making a revival right now, so hearing about new businesses opening isn’t really too surprising for me,” Toporcer said.

Darren Treat who lives in the city’s north end has frequented the businesses that filled this space before and hopes this one will actually stick around.

“It’s going to be a little complicated because this area, unfortunately, does have a strange mix from a socioeconomic status of high-paying and low-paying jobs. It can be a little difficult finding a footing around here. you need to find a footing like Northern Light in Scranton did,” said Treat.

Amberdonia Bakery hopes to be up and running in the new location in downtown Wilkes-Barre in the next two month.

It will no longer have any Lackawanna County locations.