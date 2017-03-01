Voters in Lycoming County Optimistic After Trump’s Speech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- In his first speech to Congress, President Donald Trump called for solidarity between parties to repair our country. Why not talk to the real repairmen and women in Williamsport to find out what they think about trump's plan to mend America.

"I'm enthused with what I'm seeing with him, and from last night being very presidential,” said Harry Boyer.

"Now it's time to put the country together instead of all the division,” said Bob Clark.

Bob Clark repairs apartments. He comes to East End Pro Center on East Third Street almost every day. Tuesday night, he stayed up to watch President Trump's first address to Congress.

"I like the fact that he wants to kill ISIS." said Clark.

"People in this area want to be sure we have jobs. We want to be sure that our country is taking care of us and that we are protected, and I think he's doing that," said Boyer.

"I think that all presidential speeches kind of all sound the same. They are all prewritten,” said Ashley Potrzebowski.

Both sides of the aisle shared a powerful moment applauding Carryn Owens. Her husband Chief Petty Officer Ryan Owens was killed in action a month ago during a raid in Yemen.

"I like that he honored our fallen heroes. They don't get enough attention," said Clark.

That standing ovation also meant a lot to the veterans inside the VFW in Williamsport.

"Our men and women that are in uniform right now have been through hell, to be honest with you,” said Clyde Thorne.

Thorne hopes President Trump stays true to his campaign promises, namely his plan to create more jobs, right here in America.