This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County Winterfest

Posted 11:55 am, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 11:57AM, March 1, 2017

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Camp Brule for the Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County annual winterfest.  It was a day created to get the whole family outdoors to enjoy what nature has to offer.  Plus we'll head to Skytop Lodge to chat with field staff member, and Skytop chief naturalist, Rick Koval to see what types of reptiles and amphibians we can expect to see this spring.  We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

