Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Camp Brule for the Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County annual winterfest. It was a day created to get the whole family outdoors to enjoy what nature has to offer. Plus we'll head to Skytop Lodge to chat with field staff member, and Skytop chief naturalist, Rick Koval to see what types of reptiles and amphibians we can expect to see this spring. We've got all that plus Pennsylvania People and Places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Kiwanis Club of Sullivan County Winterfest
-
Bald Eagle Migration on the Delaware River
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
Folks in Hawley Prepping for 18th annual Winterfest
-
Pocono Resorts Readying for Holiday Traffic
-
Area Vendors Featured at The Great American Outdoor Show
-
-
A visit with Jeff Scavazzo’s Deer Processing & Butler’s Taxidermy
-
Great American Outdoor Show
-
Pocono Wildlife Rehab. and Education Center’s Albino Animals
-
An Artistic Life Aquatic
-
Leroy Sportsman’s Association Crow Hunt
-
-
Vandal Caught On Camera Smashing Ice Sculpture During Winterfest
-
The Biology Behind Crow Hunting
-
Bethlehem In The Back Mountain