× The Golden Arches Give Back

Area McDonald’s restaurants are launching a new campaign throughout the month of March.

It all ties into “Change the Luck of a Child Fundraiser” which is underway at the Golden Arches.

The goal of the project is to raise funds for a new family room inside Geisinger’s Janet Weis Children’s Hospital near Danville.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey visited a McDonald’s in Montour County Wednesday to explain how it all works and how you can get involved.

There are two ways to help:

Now through March, McDonald’s will be selling paper shamrocks for $1, $3, or $5. One hundred percent of the money raised will be donated to the family room construction project. The other way is by slugging back a Shamrock Shake. From March 11-17, the McDonald’s owner/operators of our area will donate 25¢ from the sale of every Shamrock Chocolate Madness drink to the cause.

To help mark the new shamrock chocolate madness shake season, McDonald’s developed a high-tech straw to help people slug down that drink faster and taste the flavors.

A limited supply was given out at 5 a.m. at a McDonald’s in the Danville area. It was the only location in Pennsylvania to have a small supply of the straws. They were gone in about 20 minutes.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Geisinger and the Ronald House in Danville started raising money for the new family room at the hospital about 18 months ago.

So far, about 80% of the $800,000.00 goal has been raised.

McDonald's in our area is hoping to contribute at least $75,000 from these two fundraisers.

To learn more about Ronald McDonald House Charities of NEPA, click here.