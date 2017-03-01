Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Talkback 16: UGI Raising Prices, PA Lottery Numbers, DUI Driver’s Sentence

Posted 6:47 pm, March 1, 2017, by , Updated at 06:28PM, March 1, 2017

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include  U-g-i raising natural gas prices, how we show the Pennsylvania lottery numbers, and a caller outraged by the prison sentence for a DUI driver.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s