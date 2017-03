Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON -- A vacant house came down Wednesday in Luzerne County to make room for renovations at an adjacent park.

The $400,000 project on Hillpark Avenue in Pittston calls for a new playground, walking trail with lights, and a second basketball court.

A security system, new fences, picnic tables and benches are also part of the plan at the Pittston little league field and Sullivan Park.