Man Arrested in Wilkes-Barre Stabbing

WILKES-BARRE –Police in Luzerne County have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.

Cops arrested Omar Longinos-Guzma, 29, Wednesday after the victim identified the suspect.

The man was found stabbed in the chest on Alexander Street Tuesday morning but has been released from the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect may not be a U.S. citizen and could be deported after the stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.