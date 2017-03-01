Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Man Arrested in Wilkes-Barre Stabbing

Posted 9:10 am, March 1, 2017, by
wb-stabbing

WILKES-BARRE –Police in Luzerne County have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.

Cops arrested Omar Longinos-Guzma, 29, Wednesday after the victim identified the suspect.

The man was found stabbed in the chest on Alexander Street Tuesday morning but has been released from the hospital.

Authorities say the suspect may not be a U.S. citizen and could be deported after the stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • southbound

    Trump has your ride awaiting. Thanks again Mexico for sending us your finest! Bye bye Omar Guzma! Hope you enjoyed your free ride while you were here. Tell your friends back in Mexico that Obama is no more. We finally have a leader that’s done with the b.s.

    Reply Report comment