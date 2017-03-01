Man Arrested in Wilkes-Barre Stabbing
WILKES-BARRE –Police in Luzerne County have arrested a man in connection with Tuesday’s stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.
Cops arrested Omar Longinos-Guzma, 29, Wednesday after the victim identified the suspect.
The man was found stabbed in the chest on Alexander Street Tuesday morning but has been released from the hospital.
Authorities say the suspect may not be a U.S. citizen and could be deported after the stabbing in Wilkes-Barre.
41.239871 -75.901375
southbound
Trump has your ride awaiting. Thanks again Mexico for sending us your finest! Bye bye Omar Guzma! Hope you enjoyed your free ride while you were here. Tell your friends back in Mexico that Obama is no more. We finally have a leader that’s done with the b.s.