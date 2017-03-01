Limited Edition McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Straws Gone in Minutes

Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

VALLEY TOWNSHIP -- A rare giveaway drew people to a McDonald's restaurant in Montour County early Wednesday morning.

The McDonald's near Danville was the only one in Pennsylvania to give away limited edition, high-tech shamrock shake straws.

The straws are supposed to enhance the taste of the new shamrock chocolate madness drinks.

They were handed out beginning at 5 a.m. One man got in line at 9:30 p.m. the night before.

"It's the excitement man. One of 2,000. It's just the experience. You only live once, right?" said Kyle Stover of Pottstown.

Of the only 2,000 straws handed out in the US, the McDonald's near Danville got about 20 of them. They were gone in less than 10 minutes.

