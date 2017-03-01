× Firefighter Pleads No Contest to Wilkes-Barre Township Arson

WILKES-BARRE — A firefighter has entered a no contest plea for his role in an arson in Luzerne County.

Richard Hart, 19, the son of the Wilkes-Barre Township fire chief, pleaded no contest Wednesday to a felony count of arson, according to a state police fire marshal.

Hart was facing charges of arson, reckless burning, and burglary for allegedly setting a fire early in the morning of December 21, 2015, at a vacant home on Casey Avenue in Wilkes-Barre Township.

In a plea deal with prosecutors, Hart’s no contest plea to the single arson charge resulted in the remaining counts being withdrawn.

Hart is scheduled for sentencing April 12.