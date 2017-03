× Fire Damages Double-Block Home in Scranton

SCRANTON — Fire damaged a home in Scranton Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called around 8:30 a.m. to the two-family home in 700 block of East Locust Street.

One person was home at the time.

No one was hurt.

Flames damaged the first floor, with smoke and water damage to the upstairs.

There is no word on the cause.