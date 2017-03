× Bacon Week Wraps Up at Local Restaurant

WILKES-BARRE — A bounty of bacon was waiting for customers in Wilkes-Barre.

Anthracite Cafe on Scott Street wrapped up its annual Bacon Week Tuesday night.

If you were looking for something sweet, there were bacon brownies and even bacon Bloody Marys.

Customers chowed down on more than a thousand pounds of bacon.

That beats last year’s record of 640 pounds.

The goal for next year is to go through a ton of bacon here in Wilkes-Barre.