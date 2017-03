× Ash Wednesday Observed in Scranton

SCRANTON — Many Christians begin the season of Lent Wednesday, March 1.

Ash Wednesday services were held at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Scranton.

Catholics and others mark the occasion by getting ashes on their foreheads, a symbol of their mortality.

Lent is the six week season leading up to Easter, April 16.

