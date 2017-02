× Wilkes-Barre Police Investigating Early Morning Stabbing

WILKES-BARRE — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating an early morning stabbing.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday on Alexander Street.

Police have not given the victim’s name or condition.

Officials have not said what led up to Tuesday morning’s stabbing.

Also, there is no word if a suspect is in custody here in Luzerne County.