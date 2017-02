Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a snack with a kick, Pringles has a new line of potato-free chips that promise to spice things up.

Pringles Loud is ditching the potato for a new chip made of corn, grain, and other veggies.

We asked some folks who are used to the heat to try out the Fiery Chili Lime flavor: The Plymouth Township Fire Company in Luzerne County.