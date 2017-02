Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP -- A shooting in Luzerne County is under investigation.

It happened at Stoney Ridge Apartments in Hanover Township just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The name of the victim and condition have not been released.

Police did not say what led up the shooting.

At least one person was in handcuffs and in custody after that early morning shooting in Hanover Township.