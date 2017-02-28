× ‘Roof’ Rescue: Firefighters Rescue Pooch That Climbed out Window

NANTICOKE — Firefighters were called to a home in Nanticoke after a dog climbed out a window, twice.

First, crews were called to the home on Enterprise Street around 12:30 Monday afternoon and were able to get the dog back in.

An hour later, they were called back to the same home after the dog let himself out again.

This time, the dog walked back inside and crews secured the window.