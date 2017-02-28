‘Roof’ Rescue: Firefighters Rescue Pooch That Climbed out Window
NANTICOKE — Firefighters were called to a home in Nanticoke after a dog climbed out a window, twice.
First, crews were called to the home on Enterprise Street around 12:30 Monday afternoon and were able to get the dog back in.
An hour later, they were called back to the same home after the dog let himself out again.
This time, the dog walked back inside and crews secured the window.
41.191612 -76.003126
1 Comment
Christine Xander
Ty nanticoke for the great job you did but people should have more brains then that those dogs love the outside should think of the dog to