Reverend Joseph Panuska, Longest Serving University of Scranton President Dies

SCRANTON -- Reverend Joseph Panuska, the University of Scranton's longest serving president, has died.

Father Panuska died Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia.

He was 89-years-old.

Father Panuska was the 22nd president of the University of Scranton. He served from 1982 to 1998.

He returned to the university's campus ministry office in 2004 briefly to provide spiritual direction and programming for university staff.

A viewing will be held at Manresa Hall, 261 City Avenue, Merion Station, PA on Thursday, March 2 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 3 at St. Matthias Church, 128 Bryn Mawr Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA at 10:30 a.m. There will be a viewing in the church from 9 a.m. until 10:15 am.

There will also be a memorial service on the campus of the University of Scranton in the coming weeks. A date has not yet been set.