× Restaurant in the Poconos to Reopen Come Spring

POCONO TOWNSHIP — In this corner, a fresh pizza and pasta station and in this corner, homemade furniture.

The place? Pocono Brewing Company near Mount Pocono.

Owners of the building are reopening the restaurant that closed in July.

“It’s awesome. I’ve owned this place since 2014. My restaurant burned down in Gilbert — Luna Rosa — and we bought this building and then we ended up leasing it for a couple years. Things did not work out for the previous owners so we decided to close it down in July of last year and now we’ve done some renovations and are excited to reopen it,” said Silvio Vitiello, PBC Owner.

The place is undergoing renovations but once doors open, “we will have wood-oven pizza and some Italian food mixed with some American food,” said Vitiello.

And what is a brewing without some fresh brew? Well, that is exactly what owners are going to have here. The owner’s son will take on all the work. It just started out as a hobby but now it will be a full-scale project.

“We are artists, in a sense. I can’t paint but I can craft a pretty good beer and it feels good to take our art and watch people enjoy it. We really can’t wait until we have people in the building,” said Jean-Luc Vitiello, PBC Brewer.

The hope is to reopen the doors to Pocono Brewing Company by the end of April.

For updates on the restaurant, click here.