Police: Child Sickened After Forced to Swallow Dish Soap

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a case of child abuse in Luzerne County.

According to police, Mark Kranyak of Drums pulled a child’s head back on Monday, filled the child’s mouth with dish soap, and made the child swallow it. The victim then vomited.

Kranyak faces child endangerment, simple assault, and reckless endangerment charges.