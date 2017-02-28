× Plymouth To Auction Off Gun, Bidding Starts at $20K

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth wants to auction off a nearly 100-year-old submachine gun. It’s a Colt Thompson model 1921 gun with a 1928 Navy overstamp.

Back in the day, a few area banks bought the gun and donated it to the police department, which used it in the line of duty. But it was phased out decades ago.

“It’s a submachine gun; it’s a collector’s item now. It’s outlived its use within the borough,” said Gary Kochinski, Plymouth Borough Council President.

Kochinski added that the gun will be auctioned off on GunBroker.com beginning Wednesday at noon until March 11 at noon. The website is an online gun auction that makes sure gun regulations are followed.

The starting bid is $20,000. Officials hope to get much more.

“We’re trying to find ways of generating revenue without raising taxes,” Kochinski said.

Similar guns on the website have starting bids around $30,000.