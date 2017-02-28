Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Plymouth To Auction Off Gun, Bidding Starts at $20K

Posted 4:56 pm, February 28, 2017, by
luz-gun

PLYMOUTH — Plymouth wants to auction off a nearly 100-year-old submachine gun. It’s a Colt Thompson model 1921 gun with a 1928 Navy overstamp.

Back in the day, a few area banks bought the gun and donated it to the police department, which used it in the line of duty.  But it was phased out decades ago.

“It’s a submachine gun; it’s a collector’s item now. It’s outlived its use within the borough,” said Gary Kochinski, Plymouth Borough Council President.

Kochinski added that the gun will be auctioned off on GunBroker.com beginning Wednesday at noon until March 11 at noon. The website is an online gun auction that makes sure gun regulations are followed.

The starting bid is $20,000. Officials hope to get much more.

“We’re trying to find ways of generating revenue without raising taxes,” Kochinski said.

Similar guns on the website have starting bids around $30,000.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s