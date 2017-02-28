× Operation Save A Life

WNEP, Kidde, The Home Depot and local fire departments are teaming up for the 14th Annual Operation Save A Life. Local fire departments will distribute 13,000 Kidde smoke alarms to at-risk homes across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, free of charge.

Contact your local fire department to see if they are participating in Operation Save a Life.

WNEP would like to thank fire protection manufacturer Kidde for their generous donation of more than 125,000 smoke alarms to Operation Save A Life since 2003.

Visit their website for information on how to keep your home safe from fire.

For information on Operation Save a Life, contact shannon.roche@wnep.com

National Fire Prevention Association: http://www.nfpa.org/

‘Hear the Beep Where You Sleep’ Fire Prevention Week Flyer (2015)

