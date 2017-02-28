Operation Save A Life
WNEP, Kidde, The Home Depot and local fire departments are teaming up for the 14th Annual Operation Save A Life. Local fire departments will distribute 13,000 Kidde smoke alarms to at-risk homes across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, free of charge.
Contact your local fire department to see if they are participating in Operation Save a Life.
WNEP would like to thank fire protection manufacturer Kidde for their generous donation of more than 125,000 smoke alarms to Operation Save A Life since 2003.
For information on Operation Save a Life, contact shannon.roche@wnep.com
National Fire Prevention Association: http://www.nfpa.org/
‘Hear the Beep Where You Sleep’ Fire Prevention Week Flyer (2015)
