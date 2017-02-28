Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Mindi Ramsey Helps Celebrate ‘Read Across America’

Posted 2:49 pm, February 28, 2017, by
Newswatch 16's Mindi Ramsey reading at Clarks Summit Elementary

Newswatch 16's Mindi Ramsey reading at Clarks Summit Elementary

CLARKS SUMMIT — This week is also a big one for many schools in our area as they celebrate Dr. Seuss and “Read Across America.”

Newswatch 16’s Mindi Ramsey visited Clarks Summit Elementary in Lackawanna County Tuesday morning to show how much she enjoys reading every day.

She read the book, “Iggy Peck, Architect,” to third and fourth graders.

The students get to dress up in different costumes all week. This was space character day.

The theme for this year at Clarks Summit elementary is “reading is out of this world.”

