Wellsboro played Hughesville in the D4 'AAA' semifinals. Hughesville's defense clamped down in the 32-24 win.
Hughesville vs Wellsboro
-
Hughesville vs Loyalsock
-
Milton vs Hughesville boys basketball
-
South Williamsport vs Southern Columbia
-
High School Basketball District Tournament Schedule
-
Dream Team: Outside Linebackers, Offensive Tackles, Defensive Ends, D-Line
-
-
Crews Working to Fix Water Main Break in Lycoming County
-
Smoke from Fire Sends One to Hospital
-
AG’s Office Reportedly Drops Investigation into Law Office
-
Search Warrant Executed at Law Office in Lycoming County
-
Love That Lasts: Couple Married for Nearly 70 Years
-
-
Investigation of Law Office Forwarded to Attorney General
-
Lawyer Accused of Stealing $127,000 from Clients
-
Bell Ringers: The Sounds of Giving