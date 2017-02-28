× Fight Between Mother, Daughter Leads to Assault Charges

MOUNT POCONO — A mother is charged with assault after a fight with her daughter.

Police say Junia Rankin, 53, of Mount Pocono, and her daughter got into a fight after the daughter opened the refrigerator door too hard and it hit her.

The daughter was taken to the hospital.

Officers said the father tried to break up the fight, and Rankin threatened him with a knife.

Rankin faces assault and terroristic threats charges in Monroe County.