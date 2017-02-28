Watch Live: President Trump Delivers Speech To Joint Session of Congress at 9 p.m.
Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Fight Between Mother, Daughter Leads to Assault Charges

Posted 6:55 pm, February 28, 2017, by
mon-mother

MOUNT POCONO — A mother is charged with assault after a fight with her daughter.

Police say Junia Rankin, 53, of Mount Pocono, and her daughter got into a fight after the daughter opened the refrigerator door too hard and it hit her.

The daughter was taken to the hospital.

Officers said the father tried to break up the fight, and Rankin threatened him with a knife.

Rankin faces assault and terroristic threats charges in Monroe County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment