× EMT Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patients in Ambulance Back in Court

EAST STROUDSBURG — An EMT accused of sexually assaulting patients in the back of an ambulance was in court Tuesday in Monroe County.

Matthew Menist of Stroudsburg gave up his right to a preliminary hearing.

He was arrested in January for allegedly assaulting victims with special needs while working as an EMT for Suburban Ambulance in Stroudsburg.

Police say the three alleged victims are all male, have special needs, and range in age from juvenile to adult.