Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

EMT Accused of Sexually Assaulting Patients in Ambulance Back in Court

Posted 5:18 pm, February 28, 2017, by
mon-emt-matthew-menist

EAST STROUDSBURG — An EMT accused of sexually assaulting patients in the back of an ambulance was in court Tuesday in Monroe County.

Matthew Menist of Stroudsburg gave up his right to a preliminary hearing.

He was arrested in January for allegedly assaulting victims with special needs while working as an EMT for Suburban Ambulance in Stroudsburg.

Police say the three alleged victims are all male, have special needs, and range in age from juvenile to adult.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s