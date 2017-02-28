Watch Live: April the Giraffe Showing ‘Continued Increase in Belly Movement’

Driver Admits to DUI Crash that Killed Motorcyclist

Posted 11:27 am, February 28, 2017, by
Lisa Mecca

Lisa Mecca

SCRANTON — A woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide charges for a DUI crash that killed a Lackawanna College student.

Police say Lisa Mecca of Dickson city was under the influence and behind the wheel last April when she struck Shane Rivenburgh’s motorcycle.

Rivenburgh was on his motorcycle on Business Route 6 in April of 2016 when police say a vehicle driven by Mecca of Dickson City hit and killed him.

Investigators say toxic levels of prescription drugs were found in her system, including a painkiller and Xanax.

Police say because Mecca had a prior DUI, she faces a minimum of three years in prison. Mecca surrendered her license and will be sentenced in a few months.

