Court Upholds Conviction of Kane's Head of Security

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld the conviction of the former head of security for disgraced attorney general Kathleen Kane.

Patrick Reese was convicted in 2015 of violating a court order and searching through emails from the attorney general’s office during a grand jury investigation of Kane.

Reese was sentenced to three to six months in jail, but he will not immediately start serving his term. Prosecutors say Reese’s lawyer plans to appeal to the state Supreme Court.