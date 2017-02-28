Community Says Goodbye To Local Grocery Store With Tears, Hugs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FACTORYVILLE -- There aren't many places where you can get your bread and milk with a hug, but for decades, people have been doing just that at Ray's Supermarket in Factoryville--mostly from Tammy Migliori, who's worked at the store for decades.

"I'm gonna miss this though. This has been home for 25 years,” she said.

In the end, it seems what people loved about this Ray's--the small size--is why it was forced to close.

Local school kids made a sign of goodbye and thank you and many stopped to sign it.

On Tuesday, the last day of business, many shelves stood bare and shoppers stopped in by the dozens to say goodbye.

"I know Ray personally. I know a lot of the tellers. They're actually like good friends. Sad day. Very sad day," said shopper Wayne Corby of Factoryville.

"Everybody knows your name. They hug you. They kiss you for Christmas. And I have friends that visited me from Europe and they love it when they come. We told them, you know my daughter sent a message on Facebook. They are like, ‘What? No! They can't do that! You have to go to the mayor and complain!’" said Tina Seamans of Factoryville.

"It's going to be greatly missed because it is the main meeting place in town,” said Steve Stearns, the closing manager at Ray’s.

"You had to come the last day just to say goodbye to everybody. I'm going to miss it. It's really sad. I can't believe I'm crying. It's terrible, can't believe I'm crying. I'm gonna miss them,” said Susie Davidson of Dalton, wiping away tears.