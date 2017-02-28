× Celebrating Fat Tuesday in the Poconos

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Fat Tuesday is by definition the day when many people ditch their diets

Around here, doughnuts seem to be the most popular indulgence.

Ever wonder what 7,000 doughnuts look like? Take a walk through the bakery at Kinsley’s ShopRite in Brodheadsville and you’ll see just that.

Bakers have been frying and boxing up these bad boys for hours to celebrate Fat Tuesday.

“Well, it’s a busy day today because it’s doughnut day which is Fastnacht day. It’s a once-a-year celebration that we do and it’s a tradition here at ShopRite,” said bakery manager Kathy Lockwitch.

The annual celebration is a tradition for many, including Barb Kreger from Kunkletown. She came to claim her dozen.

“It’s a Pennsylvania tradition. I am Pennsylvania Dutch and my grandmother made them when I was growing up. I’d come home from school and get the warm fastnachts and a glass of milk and it was like the best thing ever.”

Just to give you an idea of how fresh these doughnuts are, the box is actually fogging up because the doughnuts just came out of the fryer. Bakers tell us they will be making these doughnuts all day.

The doughnuts come in a variety of flavors, but the most popular?

“The most popular donut is the glazed,” said Lockwitch. “We have 35 members in the bakery crew and every single member puts their hands somewhere on these doughnuts so it’s a long production, usually about a three-day process.”