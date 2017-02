Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- A third man is now under arrest for a double homicide in Williamsport that took place on Halloween.

Police say Carey Wilson, 20, drove two men to a home on Poplar Street that night with the intention of robbing one of the people inside. Instead, Kristine Kibler and her son Shane Wright were killed.

The two alleged gunmen were arrested earlier in connection with the double homicide in Williamsport.