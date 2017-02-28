× Age and Bowling Scores are Only Numbers

SCRANTON — For more than 40 years, a bowling club in Scranton has offered fitness and friendship to seniors and it seems to be working.

The club is celebrating all of its members over the age of 90.

Every Tuesday at 1 p.m., the average age inside South Side Bowl in Scranton skyrockets and so does the energy.

“My doctor told me to keep moving, this is my therapy! So I keep moving.”

The weekly seniors bowling club provides therapy — more than just physical. There’s a lot of friendship here, too.

There’s no tolerance for silly questions or for seriousness.

“Happiness, as long as I can make them smile, laugh, it gives me great joy. So, that’s what it gives me. I love being with these guys. I thought I was old but there’s a few seniors here that are 92, 93,” said Anthony Andruskevich.

They call themselves the “Senior 76ers.” 76, because that’s the year that this all started.

This month the 76ers honored six members who will be 90 or older this year.

“All of them, they are in pretty good health and they are really good bowlers, some of them. They do bowl very good these people,” said Robert Verespey. “Maybe one day when I reach 90, I can bowl that good!”

President Robert Verespey is only 72, one of the young ones.

At 93, Walter Kunz is the 76ers most senior member in more ways than one.

“My wife started bowling and when she started, I did, and that was 34 years ago, so I’ve been bowling in this league for 34 years,” said Kunz.

Walter’s wife passed away several years ago. The 76ers help keep him rolling.

“It’s not a question of being proud. It’s a question of being happy that you can still do it.”